New Delhi, Feb 9 (PTI) FMCG firm Bajaj Consumer Care Ltd on Thursday reported a 13.54 per cent decline in its consolidated net profit at Rs 33.20 crore for the third quarter ended December 2022.

The company had reported net profit of Rs 38.40 crore in the October-December quarter in the year-ago period, said Bajaj Consumer Care, part of the Bajaj Group of Companies, operating in the beauty care category.

Its total revenue from operations was flat at Rs 229.56 crore during the period under review. It was Rs 228.82 crore in the corresponding period of the preceding fiscal, according to a regulatory filing.

Total expenses of Bajaj Consumer Care, which owns brands such as Almond Drops Hair Oil, Brahmi Amla and Nomark, in the December quarter were up 4.25 per cent to Rs 199.62 crore.

Shares of Bajaj Consumer Care Ltd on Thursday settled 0.12 per cent up at Rs 168.50 apiece on the BSE.

