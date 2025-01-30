New Delhi, Jan 30 (PTI) Shares of Bajaj Finance on Thursday climbed over 6 per cent after the company reported an 18 per cent increase in consolidated net profit to Rs 4,308 crore for the December quarter.

The stock rallied 6.33 per cent to Rs 8,249.95 -- the 52-week high level -- on the BSE.

Also Read | Kolkata Fatafat Result Today: Kolkata FF Result for January 30, 2025 Declared, Check Winning Numbers and Result Chart of Satta Matka-Type Lottery Game.

At the NSE, it jumped 6.32 per cent to reach the 52-week peak of Rs 8,250.65.

The company had reported a net profit of Rs 3,639 crore in the year-ago period.

Also Read | Shillong Teer Results Today, January 30 2025: Winning Numbers, Result Chart for Shillong Morning Teer, Shillong Night Teer, Khanapara Teer, Juwai Teer and Jowai Ladrymbai.

Total income rose to Rs 18,058 crore for the third quarter of the ongoing fiscal year, from Rs 14,166 crore in the year-ago period, Bajaj Finance said in a regulatory filing on Wednesday.

The consolidated assets under management improved 28 per cent to Rs 3,98,043 crore at the end of December 2024, compared to Rs 3,10,968 crore in the third quarter of last fiscal year.

Net interest income grew to Rs 9,382 crore, as against Rs 7,655 crore in the third quarter of FY24.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)