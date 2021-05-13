New Delhi, May 13 (PTI) Bajaj Group firm Lalitpur Power Generation Company on Thursday announced setting up of an oxygen generation plant at the power plant complex in the Burogaon village of Uttar Pradesh.

"The Lalitpur Power Generation Company Limited, owned by the Bajaj Group, has announced the setting up of an oxygen generation plant at the power plant complex in village Burogaon," according to a statement.

This move by the company will help in preventing deaths due to lack of oxygen in the district, it said.

At this time when the entire country is struggling with the second wave of COVID-19, lack of oxygen is the primary cause of the rampant deaths that have been taking place. While the group is supporting its own employees through several initiatives to fight the pandemic, this initiative is to support the community that Bajaj Energy operates within in Lalitpur under its CSR outreach, it added.

Currently, there are no oxygen plants in Lalitpur and the company took this decision on receiving a request from the district collector for help under these dire circumstances, it said.

While the company was keen to start work on the plant immediately, it was faced with challenges of finding a manufacturer that could turn the project around quickly, it added.

After many deliberations, the company has now tied up with Gazetron Engineering Pvt Ltd, which is installing a plant of 20 cubic metre per hour (20,000 litres per hour) capacity within 3 months, and the work has commenced already.

Group Chairman Kushagra Nayan Bajaj said, "The core purpose of the Bajaj Group has always been to support the country and the community. That is our North Star that we never take our eyes off. We strive every day to ensure that our businesses create value and serve the community in everything we do."

He added that this plant is just another initiative in its effort to help the community. "In this situation, the entire Bajaj family stands with the people of Lalitpur in every happiness and sorrow."

Founded nearly a century ago by freedom fighter and philanthropist Jamanalal Bajaj, who was also a close confidante of Mahatma Gandhi, the Bajaj group has now diversified into many areas.

Today, the Kushagra Bajaj-led Bajaj Group is one of the largest and most-respected conglomerates in India with more than 13,000 employees and a turnover of USD 2 billion.

The group currently operates across a multitude of businesses including energy and FMCG catering to audiences ranging from business-to-government, business-to-business, and business-to-consumer. HRS hrs

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)