New Delhi, Jun 19 (PTI) Bajaj Markets, a digital marketplace for financial products and services, on Thursday announced its integration with the Open Network for Digital Commerce (ONDC), making the network accessible to its customers on the Bajaj Markets app and its website.

This integration makes Bajaj Finserv arm Bajaj Markets a buyer network participant on ONDC Network.

Customers on the Bajaj Markets app and web can now seamlessly shop for electronics and appliances on ONDC Network, in addition to financial products and services on the Bajaj Markets platform, a statement said.

It allows Bajaj Markets 16 million traffic to access ONDC's decentralised network, offering a wide selection of premium electronics and appliances, along with flexible financing options.

Bajaj Markets started with an aim to bring consumers of financial services and providers on a single platform, making it not only convenient for customers to compare, choose and buy, but also transact digitally, it said.

The integration with ONDC Network enables Bajaj Markets to seamlessly offer over 1.5 lakh SKUs of premium electronics and appliances at comparable prices.

