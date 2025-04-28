Kolkata, Apr 28 (PTI) Bandhan Bank on Monday announced that it has opened 16 new branches across five states in India.

The lender has opened seven new branches in Odisha, three each in Bihar and Jharkhand, two in Andhra Pradesh and one in Chhattisgarh. These branches were inaugurated by Bandhan Bank MD & CEO Partha Pratim Sengupta.

Commenting on the occasion, Sengupta said, "We will continue to seek strategic opportunities to broaden our reach nationwide, while maintaining a strong focus on sustainable growth. Our aim is to provide innovative, adaptable solutions that align with the changing expectations of those we serve.”

All the new branches will serve the semi-urban and rural areas of the states, the Kolkata-headquartered private lender said in a release.

The expansion of the branch network is in line with the bank's strategic commitment to diversification and establishing a stronger presence nationwide, it said.

By broadening the footprint, the lender is enhancing accessibility to innovative banking solutions for customers.

With the launch of these 16 new branches, the total number of branches crosses 1730. PTI dc BDC

