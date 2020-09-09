Mumbai, Sep 9 (PTI) Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Wednesday said banks are going to be the catalysts for economic revival.

"At this stage, the catalysts for economic revival, the catalysts who have the pulse of every one of their customers, are banks," the finance minister said.

Also Read | Gionee M12 Pro With MediaTek Helio P60 SoC Launched; Prices, Features, Variants & Specifications.

She was speaking after launching PSB Alliance-Doorstep Banking Services.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)