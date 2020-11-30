Mumbai, Nov 30 (PTI) German drug and agrochemicals major Bayer CropScience on Monday said it has partnered agri-input e-commerce platform BigHaat to enable last mile delivery of its seeds and crop protection products directly to doorsteps of farmers.

The partnership will support farmers in Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu and Kerala, and focus on paddy, cotton, corn, chilli and horticulture crops, Bayer said in a statement.

Besides access to the entire range of Bayer's agri-solutions from seed to harvest, farmers can also avail crop-specific agronomic advisory through BigHaat's Agristore digital platform, it added.

Set up in 2015, BigHaat is one of India's leading agri-input e-commerce platforms, providing a wide range of quality inputs including seeds, pesticides, fertilizers, nutrients, farm implements and crop advisory to over three million Indian farmers.

Besides product listings, review, order placement and doorstep delivery of products, BigHaat's cognitive intelligence-based technology offers farmers real time, image-based disease and pest diagnosis and crop stage-wise advisory for over 80 crops and enables them to choose the right agri-inputs and the technical know-how for safe and effective application.

"We are continuously looking at partnerships across the agriculture value chain to enhance customer centricity. We want to create a hybrid eco-system where traditional and digital marketplaces co-exist with the common aim of providing farmers with greater choice," Bayer India's Crop Science Division Chief Operating Officer Simon Wiebusch said.

With changing grower needs, the go-to-market approaches in the Indian agri-input industry are steadily evolving, and rising digitalisation has paved the way for dynamic shifts such as the use of e-commerce platforms for purchase of agri-solutions, he said.

"Our partnership with BigHaat is a strategic collaboration to provide farmers diverse choices beyond the traditional services they usually rely on," Wiebusch added.

