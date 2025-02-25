Bengaluru, Feb 25 (PTI) A police constable was arrested for allegedly sexually assaulting a minor girl here, police said on Tuesday.

Arun Thonepa, who was posted at Bommanahalli police station was arrested and sent to judicial custody, they added.

According to the police, the matter came to light on February 13 when the 17-year-old girl, who was "sexually assaulted" by her neighbour last month claimed that the constable on the pretext of helping her get justice approached her family. In her complaint, the girl alleged that the constable took her to a lodge where he made her drink alcohol and sexually assaulted her.

He also threatened her to not disclose the incident to anyone or he would leak her private video, a senior police officer said.

As soon as the matter came to our notice, we arrested her neighbour and also the constable who on the pretext of getting her justice, "sexually assaulted" her.

The constable has been suspended from service, he said, adding further investigation is underway.

