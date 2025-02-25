New Delhi, Feb 25 (PTI) Premji Invest-owned Best Value Chem (BVC) has started operations at a Rs 550 crore chemical plant in Gujarat.

The company is into fragrance, flavour and personal care segments.

The plant at Dahej will double the production capacity in the first phase with the flexibility to expand further subsequently.

Covering 30 acres and employing 300 people, the facility will operate at an initial capacity of 10,000 metric tonne per annum, the company said in a statement on Tuesday.

"We expect the new facility to be a significant catalyst for growth, enabling us to expand our market reach, serve our customers with unparalleled efficiency, and further solidify our position as a leader in our industry," said Shaju C.O, Chief Executive Officer, Best Value Chem Pvt Ltd.

Manoj Jaiswal, Partner - Industrials & Buyouts, Premji Invest, said, "This investment underscores our commitment to generating long-term value for our stakeholders and positions BVC as a leader in the global supply chain.”

BVC manufactures over 50 products for flavours, fragrances and personal care industries and has over 300 clients globally across 30 countries.

