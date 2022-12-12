New Delhi, Dec 12 (PTI) BGR Energy Systems on Monday said it has bagged orders worth Rs 330 crore from Indian Oil Corporation Ltd for civil and structural works at Panipat Refinery Project Complex.

The contract is valued at Rs 330 crore excluding GST (Goods and Services Tax) and the contract completion period is 18 months, according to a regulatory filing.

The company has secured orders from Indian Oil Corporation Ltd for construction of civil and structural works in Panipat, Haryana, the filing added.

