New Delhi, Nov 17 (PTI) Union Labour and Employment Minister Bhupender Yadav on Friday released a handbook on organisations under his ministry, an official statement said.

The handbook consists of standard operating procedures (SoPs) for achieving convergence at the field level through collaborative efforts among verticals for information exchange, grievance redressal of workers and creating awareness regarding availability of various services of the ministry and its organisations, the statement said.

"Union Minister Bhupender Yadav released a Handbook on Convergence of various organisations under Ministry of Labour & Employment here today," the Ministry of Labour and Employment said.

The minister also highlighted some of the key aspects of convergence like streamlining services, holistic approach, effective policy implementation, enhancing labour market information, and harnessing technology and how it can be a game-changer for the labour and employment sector, the ministry said.

A total number of 2013 officers and officials from field offices of the ministry participated in the event to release the handbook through webcast.

