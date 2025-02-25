Hyderabad, Feb 25 (PTI) Biological E Limited (BE) on Tuesday announced a strategic partnership with Bavarian Nordic to expand access to the latter's Chikungunya vaccine in low and middle-income countries.

A press release from the city-based vaccine maker stated that the partnership includes a technology transfer of the current drug product manufacturing process for the Chikungunya vaccine, with an option to transfer the drug substance process at a later stage.

As part of this agreement, the companies aim to expand their capacity to supply the vaccine to endemic low and middle-income countries, the release said.

The initial technology transfer will be followed by regulatory approval applications and the commencement of commercial manufacturing.

BE's existing facilities in Genome Valley, Hyderabad will be upgraded to produce the Chikungunya vaccine.

The vaccine manufacturing at BE is expected to create up to 300 new jobs, the release added.

Mahima Datla, Managing Director of Biological E Limited, said, "We are pleased to collaborate with Bavarian Nordic to help expand the availability of their Chikungunya vaccine in low and middle-income countries."

Paul Chaplin, President & CEO of Bavarian Nordic, said, "We are pleased to announce our first collaboration to expand global access to our Chikungunya vaccine, as well as our first partnership with Biological E, which has solid expertise and extensive experience in supplying vaccines to improve public health worldwide."

