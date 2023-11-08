New Delhi, Nov 8 (PTI) M P Birla Group firm Birla Corporation Ltd on Wednesday reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 58.37 crore for the second quarter ended September 2023.

It had posted a net loss of Rs 56.46 crore in the July-Septemer period a year ago, according to a regulatory filing from Birla Corporation.

Also Read | Madhya Pradesh Assembly Elections 2023: Will Take India's Economy Among Top Three in My Third Term, Says PM Narendra Modi (Watch Videos).

Birla Corporation's revenue from operations was up 14.3 per cent to Rs 2,285.83 crore during the quarter in comparison to Rs 1,999.83 crore in the corresponding period a year ago.

Birla Corporation's revenue from the cement business was at Rs 2,178.32 crore, up 16.17 per cent compared to Rs 1,875.02 crore a year ago in the September quarter.

Also Read | Uttarakhand Day 2023 Date: Know the History & Significance of Uttarakhand Sthapna Diwas That Marks the State Foundation Day.

Its revenue from jute business was down 13.23 per cent to Rs 107.60 crore.

The total income of Birla Corporation was Rs 2,313.23 crore, up 13.30 per cent over the year-ago period.

Shares of Birla Corporation Ltd on Wednesday settled at Rs 1,285.90 on BSE, down 0.16 per cent.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)