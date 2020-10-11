Guwahati, Oct 10 (PTI) FMCG company Bisk Farm will set up a manufacturing unit in Assam with an investment of Rs 100 crore, a minister said on Saturday.

Over 1,000 people are expected to get direct employment in the project, Industries and Commerce Minister Chandra Mohan Patowary said.

Also Read | Akshay Kumar’s Laxmmi Bomb Trailer Records 70 Million Views In 24 Hours; Becomes The Most Watched Trailer In India.

"Land has already been allotted, and the company will start work shortly," he added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)