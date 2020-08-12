New Delhi, Aug 12 (PTI) Shares of engineering firm JMC Projects (India) on Wednesday rallied nearly 14 per cent after the company said it has secured new orders worth Rs 1,363 crore.

The stock jumped 13.51 per cent to Rs 55 on the BSE. On the NSE, it zoomed 13.63 per cent to Rs 55.

In a filing to the BSE on Tuesday, the company said it has won Rs 1,169-crore building projects order in southern India; while in Bihar, it has won a water supply project of Rs 194 crore.

The company's CEO and Deputy Managing Director S K Tripathi said the firm is witnessing improvements in operations and expects execution to normalise at pre-coronavirus levels by the end of the second quarter of 2020-21.

