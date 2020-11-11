New Delhi, Nov 11 (PTI) Shares of Suzlon Energy on Wednesday jumped 5 per cent after the company posted a consolidated net profit of around Rs 670 crore in September quarter.

The stock gained 4.93 per cent to Rs 3.19 on the BSE.

Also Read | Apple MacBook Air With M1 Silicon Chip Launched in India From Rs 92,900.

On the NSE, it rose by 5 per cent to Rs 3.15.

Suzlon Energy has posted a consolidated net profit of around Rs 670 crore in the September quarter mainly due to lower expenses.

Also Read | Vivo V20 SE Aquamarine Green Colour Variant Launched in India at Rs 20,999.

The company had recorded a consolidated net loss of over Rs 777 crore in the quarter ended on September 30, 2019, showed a BSE filing at midnight on Tuesday.

Total income of the company dipped to Rs 736.70 crore in the quarter from Rs 817.45 crore in the same period a year ago.

Total expenses of the firm came down to Rs 886.43 crore in the quarter from Rs 1,551.16 crore in the same period last year.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)