Vivo, the Chinese smartphone maker officially launched the Vivo V20 SE Aquamarine green colour model in the Indian market. The smartphone is available for sale on Vivo India's e-store, e-commerce websites & retail stores across the country. Vivo V20 SE is priced at Rs 20,999 for the single 8GB & 128GB configuration. The handset is offered with 10 percent cashback on ICICI Bank credit cards, 10 percent cashback with Kotak Mahindra Bank & one-time screen replacement option within six months of the purchase date. Vivo S7e 5G With 4,100mAh Battery Launched; Check Prices, Features, Variants & Specifications.

In terms of specifications, Vivo V20 SE features a 6.44-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with a resolution of 2400x1080 pixels.

The new trendsetter has arrived!#vivoV20SE is now available in a stunning new shade inspired by the depths of the sea- Aquamarine Green! Buy now for #DelightEveryMoment : https://t.co/Zgy81xhkOM pic.twitter.com/5rdJfEiVIQ — Vivo India (@Vivo_India) November 10, 2020

Under the hood, the handset comes powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 chipset coupled with 8GB of RAM & 128GB of internal storage expandable up to 1TB via microSD card.

Vivo V20 SE (Photo Credits: Vivo India)

For photography, the device sports a triple rear camera system flaunting a 48MP main camera, an 8MP wide-angle lens & a 2MP bokeh lens. At the front, there is a 32MP shooter for selfies & video calls.

Vivo V20 SE (Photo Credits: Vivo India)

Vivo V20 SE packs a 4,100mAh battery with 33W FlashCharge fast charging support. The smartphone runs on Android 10 based Funtouch OS 11 operating system. Connectivity options include 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS/A-GPS, FM radio , a USB Type-C port & an in-display fingerprint sensor. The phone comes in a single 8GB RAM + 128GB internal storage configuration.

