Jaipur, Apr 9 (PTI) On-spot business worth over Rs 60 crore is expected to be received during the Credai Rajasthan real estate expo scheduled from April 17-20, officials said on Wednesday.

More than 40 real estate businessmen's from various cities of Rajasthan, including Jaipur, Alwar, Ajmer, and Udaipur, will participate in the expo.

Over 50 stalls will be set up where many property models of the state, including Jaipur, will be displayed, Credai Rajasthan General Secretary Ravindra Pratap Singh told reporters at a press conference here on Wednesday.

He said plots, flats, villas, farm houses, shops, and other properties will be sold through the expo.

Credai Rajasthan Co-Convener Krishna Gupta said Credai Rajasthan Real Estate Expo is like a festival that is full of motivational sessions and entertainment. This time we expect 5,000 visitors to come. Along with this time, Rs 60 crore on-spot business is expected.

During the conference, Credai Rajasthan President Sanjay Gupta, Convener Girraj Aggarwal, and Co-Convener Amit Vijayvargiya, etc., were also present.

Credai Real Estate Expo is being organised in collaboration with Vardhman Group, Bhavya Green, Trimurti Colonizers, and Builders and ECE Elevators Birla Group.

