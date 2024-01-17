Jammu, Jan 16 (PTI) The National Conference (NC) on Tuesday slammed the BJP's 'wall writing' campaign and said "defacing" walls is a clear violation of the Municipal Act in force in Jammu and Kashmir.

Jammu and Kashmir BJP chief Ravinder Raina drew his party's symbol lotus on a wall near party headquarters here to start the 'Deevar Lekhan Abhiyaan' in the Union territory. The campaign was launched on Monday by BJP president J P Nadda in Delhi in the run-up to the Lok Sabha polls.

"The party condemns the wall defacement in Jammu by the BJP. It is a clear violation of the Municipal Act in force in J&K. They should be booked," NC leader Vijay Lochan told reporters in Kathua.

Lochan, accompanied by other party leaders, also accused the BJP of demeaning the Smart City projects in Jammu and Srinagar, and said "the BJP's focus on wall writing overshadows the limited development seen under these projects".

The NC leaders highlighted that defacing walls facing roads and public places is a punishable offense, with potential fines up to Rs 5 lakh.

They claimed that such campaigns are not helping the BJP regain political ground but are instead exposing their misrule, particularly in the sensitive region of J&K.

Questioning the BJP's commitment to the welfare of the people, the NC emphasized the detrimental impact of such actions on the political credibility of the party.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)