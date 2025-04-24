New Delhi, Apr 24 (PTI) Essar Group's IT firm Black Box on Thursday reported more than twofold jump in order wins to Rs 1,550 crore in January-March FY25 as compared to the previous quarter.

The company had reported order wins of USD 80 million, about Rs 682 crore in the December 2024 quarter, it said in a regulatory filing.

"Black Box announced its best-ever quarterly performance for the financial year 2024–25, achieving order wins totalling Rs 1,550 crore in Q4. This landmark achievement underscores the success of the company's ongoing transformation and strategic focus on high-value, large-scale projects with global marquee clients," the company said.

The new deal wins include Rs 240 crore order for a large-scale infrastructure modernization initiative with one of the US' largest hospital networks.

Additionally, Black Box said it has secured over Rs 225 crore in data center service contracts with major global hyperscalers. The company also expanded its footprint in the transportation sector, winning over Rs 130 crore in new orders for airport modernization projects, the filing said.

In the education sector, Black Box was awarded a contract worth Rs 90 crore by a leading US-based university.

"Black Box secured significant orders outside of the US, with notable wins in the Asia-Pacific and Indian markets. These included a Rs 90 crore engagement with a major consumer electronics firm in APAC region, as well as two large deals in India, one in the telecommunications sector for 5G rollout by Indian telcos and another with one of the largest municipal corporations totalling Rs 180 crore," the filing said.

“We are seeing strong, sustained client demand for the modernization of IT and networking infrastructure to stay competitive in an increasingly digital-first world. This demand is fuelled by the growing recognition that digital infrastructure is central to AI adoption and long-term business resilience," Sanjeev Verma, Whole Time Director, Black Box said.

