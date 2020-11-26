New Delhi, Nov 26 (PTI) German luxury carmaker BMW on Thursday launched its all-new BMW X5 M Competition SUV in India priced at Rs 1.95 crore.

The BMW X5 M Competition is being imported as a completely built-up unit (CBU) and is now available across BMW dealerships in India, the company said in a statement.

Also Read | Nokia 2.4 with MediaTek Helio P22 SoC Launched in India at Rs 10,399; Check Features, Variants & Specifications Here.

Commenting on the launch, BMW Group India President Vikram Pawah said, "BMW M is driven by a single-minded passion for creating authentic motorsport functionality with everyday usability. The all-new BMW X5 M Competition inherits this DNA and heralds a new dimension in the Sports Activity Vehicle (SAV) segment."

The model is powered by a V8 petrol engine that delivers power of 600 hp mated with an 8-speed automatic transmission. It can accelerate from 0-100 km/h in just 3.8 seconds and achieve a top speed of 250 km/h.

Also Read | Abhishek Bachchan’s Bob Biswas Avatar From Leaked Set Pics Is The Stuff That Haunts Vidya Bagchi’s Nightmares.

The company said all online bookings done for the all-new BMW X5 M Competition before December 31, 2020 at "http:hop.bmw.in" will enjoy a special benefit - an exclusive hospitality experience designed by BMW Excellence Club in collaboration with Isprava luxury villas.

The BMW X5 M Competition is equipped with features, including a 12.3-inch multifunction display touchscreen, multifunction steering wheel's buttons, voice control feature along-with the optional BMW gesture control.

It has safety features such as front, side and head airbags, dynamic stability control (DSC) including 'M' Dynamic Mode, cornering brake control (CBC), dynamic brake control, dry braking function, cruise control with braking function along with collision and pedestrian warning with city braking function.

The vehicle features adaptive LED headlights, high beam assistant and parking assistant with reversing assistant as standard package.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)