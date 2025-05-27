New Delhi, May 27 (PTI) Shares of Borana Weaves Ltd, producer of high quality microfilament woven fabrics, on Tuesday listed with a premium of 12.5 per cent against the issue price of Rs 216.

The stock started the trade at Rs 243, up 12.5 per cent from the issue price on the BSE. It later jumped 18.10 per cent to Rs 255.10.

At the NSE, the stock made its market debut at Rs 243.

The company's market valuation stood at Rs 679.72 crore.

The initial public offering (IPO) of Borana Weaves got subscribed a huge 148.77 times on the closing day of bidding on Thursday last week.

The Rs 144.89-crore initial share sale had a price range of Rs 205-216 per share.

