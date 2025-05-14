Chennai, May 14 (PTI) Real estate developer Brigade Enterprises Ltd has acquired a 5.41-acre land parcel in the city for Rs 441.70 crore to establish a premium residential project, a top official said on Wednesday.

The project, set to come up on Velachery Road in Chennai, will have a gross development value (GDV) of about Rs 1,600 crore, with a development potential of approximately 0.8 million sq ft, the Bengaluru-headquartered firm said.

Also Read | Bihar Civil Court Clerk Mains Admit Card 2025: Hall Ticket for Mains Exam of Upper Divisional Clerk (Grade-III) Released at patna.dcourts.gov.in, Get Direct Link and Know Steps To Download.

Located in Velachery and adjacent to Phoenix Market City, this acquisition is part of Brigade Group's planned expansion in the Chennai market, the company stated in a release.

The acquisition was made through an 'outright purchase' deal with a transaction value of Rs 441.70 crore, it added.

Also Read | How To Check Your Medicine's Authenticity? As Telangana DCA Launches QR Code Drive To Curb Fake Drugs.

"Chennai has grown into our second-largest market after consistent and strategic investment in business development. This acquisition reinforces our commitment to expanding our footprint in the city, focusing on marquee land parcels in prime locations," said Pavitra Shankar, managing director of Brigade Enterprises Ltd.

Brigade Group's commitment to quality and innovation will be reflected in the upcoming signature residences, which will blend aesthetics, functionality, and sustainability.

"Our goal is to meet the strong demand for thoughtfully designed, high-quality residential spaces that align with the aspirations of modern consumers. Velachery's prime location and connectivity make it an ideal spot for creating a vibrant community, in line with our vision of delivering exceptional living experiences," Shankar added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)