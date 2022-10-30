Nagpur, Oct 30 (PTI) The brother of a man convicted in an unnatural sex case allegedly attacked the complainant's family with an axe in Nagpur, a police official said on Sunday.

Also Read | DPSDAE Recruitment 2022: Vacancies Notified for 70 Group ‘C’ Posts, Apply Online at dpsdae.gov.in.

He incident took place on Saturday in Parsodi village in Katol, he added.

Also Read | I Do Not Talk To 'Boot Polishers', Imran Khan Responds to Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif's Claim on Offer of Talks.

"A man was convicted in a sodomy case involving a minor boy. His brother attacked the minor boy's kin with an axe, leaving the victim's mother injured. We have registered a case of attempt to murder in connection with the incident," he said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)