Muridke, October 30: Responding to Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif's claim that PTI chairman sought talks on the new army chief's appointment, he said that he does not talk to "boot polishers", local media reported.

"I spoke to those with whom Shehbaz hid in the trunk of the car to speak," said Imran. He also questioned why he would send a message to the premier, he said while addressing the long march participants at Murdike, Geo News reported. Pakistan: Imran Khan Quashes Rumours About Abandoning Haqeeqi Azadi March.

The former prime minister also said that he was not raised in a "military dictator's nursery", Geo News reported.

"I do not call Ayub Khan daddy like Zulfikar Ali Bhutto. I am not like Nawaz Sharif who build General Jilani's home and pressed General Ziaul Haq's knees to become a minister," said the PTI leader, Geo News reported. On the Indian media's coverage of his attack on military officials, the PTI chief told the neighbouring country's media that his party is standing with the army. Pakistan Election Commission Disqualifies Former PM Imran Khan in Toshakhana Case.

"I came to power with the people's power not because of the establishment," claimed Imran Khan, adding that he only seeks rule of law in the country and the protection of the people's rights.

Continuing his attack on the coalition government, the PTI chief said that "former dictator Pervez Musharraf harmed the country by giving an NRO to these parties."

