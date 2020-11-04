Malda (WB), Nov 4 (PTI) Around 500 gram of brown sugar worth around Rs 2 lakh was seized from West Bengal's Malda district and two drug peddlers were arrested in this connection, police said on Wednesday.

Acting on a tip-off, a joint team of Special Task Force personnel and staffers of English Bazar police station apprehended the two from Sustani More area on Tuesday night and recovered the drug from their possession, a senior officer said.

"Around 500 gram of brown sugar worth Rs 2 lakh was recovered from two persons. They are being interrogated," English Bazar police station's inspector-in-charge Madan Mohan Roy said.

They have plans to sell the contraband to an agent in Balurghat in South Dinajpur district, he said.

Further investigation is underway, the officer added.

