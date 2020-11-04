Vivo, the Chinese smartphone maker officially launched the Vivo C7e 5G handset in China. The pricing of the phone has not been announced by the company yet. The device is up for reservations of interest on Vivo China official website & will be offered in three shades - Mirror Black, Phantom Blue & Silver Moon. The company has revealed that it will announce the price of Vivo S7e 5G on Single's Day in China i.e on November 11, 2020. Vivo V20 SE Phone With Snapdragon 665 SoC Launched in India; Check Prices, Features & Specifications.

Vivo S7e 5G sports a 6.44-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with a resolution of 2400x1080 pixels. The handset is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 720 SoC coupled with 8GB of RAM & 128GB of internal storage. The device gets a triple rear camera module flaunting a 64MP main lens, an 8MP super wide-angle camera & a 2MP blur shooter. The camera comes with 10x digital zoom, night scene mode & more.

The phone comes fuelled by a 4,100mAh battery with 33W fast charging support & will be offered in a single 8GB & 128GB configuration. The smartphone gets connectivity options such as USB Type-C port, 5G SA/NSA, Bluetooth 5 & a 3.5mm audio jack.

