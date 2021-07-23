Balasore (Odisha), Jul 23 (PTI) Excise department sleuths arrested a man and seized brown sugar worth about Rs 20 lakh from his possession in Balasore district, officials said.

Acting on a tip-off, excise sleuths intercepted a man riding a motorcycle on National Highway 16 near Jaleswar and seized 200 gm of brown sugar from his possession, they said.

The man is a resident of Baripada area in neighbouring Mayurbhanj district, according to officials.

