Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh) [India], January 26 (ANI): The Mahakaleshwar Jyotirliga Temple located in Madhya Pradesh's Ujjain district was beautifully decked up with the national tricolour to mark the occasion of India's 77th Republic Day on Monday.

The temple premises were adorned with the Tiranga and decorative lights, creating a vibrant and patriotic atmosphere. Devotees visiting the temple witnessed the grand decorations and temple priests were also seen wearing their costume on the theme of tricolour while performing the Dhoop-Deep Aarti after the sacred Bhasma Aarti.

The Mahakal temple administration always makes such special arrangements and decorations to mark the various occasions throughout the year.

The Bhasma Aarti, an offering made with holy ashes, is one of the most revered rituals of the Mahakal Temple. It is performed during the Brahma Muhurta, between 3:30 and 5:30 am, a time considered highly auspicious in Hindu tradition.

According to religious beliefs, devotees who attend or participate in the Bhasma Aarti are believed to have their wishes fulfilled and receive the divine blessings of Lord Mahakal.

As per temple traditions, the ritual begins with the opening of the temple doors in the early hours, followed by a holy bath for the deity using Panchamrit, a sacred mixture of milk, curd, ghee, sugar, and honey. After the bath, the Shivling is adorned with hemp and sandalwood paste, signifying purity and sanctity.

The ritual continues with the performance of the unique Bhasma Aarti and Dhoop-Deep Aarti, accompanied by the rhythmic beats of drums and the resonant sounds of conch shells. The aarti symbolises the cycle of life and death, representing the eternal presence of Lord Shiva as the destroyer of evil and the embodiment of time.

Shri Mahakaleshwar, one of the twelve sacred Jyotirlingas in India, holds immense significance in Hindu spirituality. People from across the country visit the temple throughout the year to witness the Bhasma Aarti, believing that attending the sacred ritual brings divine blessings, protection, and fulfilment of desires.

Republic Day, observed annually on January 26, marks the day India adopted its Constitution in 1950, officially becoming a sovereign, socialist, secular, and democratic republic. The day holds immense historical significance as it represents the culmination of India's long struggle for independence and the establishment of constitutional governance based on justice, liberty, equality and fraternity. (ANI)

