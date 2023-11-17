New Delhi, Nov 17 (PTI) Bharti Airtel has said it does not agree with an order received under the Central Goods and Services Tax Act for levy of a penalty of Rs 26,393, and will seek its rectification and reversal.

The order pertains to the office of the Deputy Commissioner of Commercial Taxes, Bengaluru, and was received by the company on November 16, 2023, the company said in a BSE filing.

"The order passed u/s 73 of Central Goods and Services Tax Act, 2017 levying penalty of Rs 26,393," it said.

The company further said it does not agree with the order and will take appropriate action for rectification or reversal of the same.

The contravention relates to "alleged irregular input tax credit transitioning and mismatch in GSTR-3B vis-a-vis GSTR-2A filled for the financial year 2017-18".

The order has been passed with respect of Telesonic Networks, a subsidiary company, which has been merged with the company with effect from February 1, 2023.

