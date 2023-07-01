New Delhi, Jul 1 (PTI) Secretary in the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) Rajesh Kumar Singh on Saturday emphasised on the importance of industrial parks in attracting investments and enhancing the share of the manufacturing sector in overall GDP.

He was speaking at the National Workshop on Industrial Park Rating System (IPRS), an initiative of the department.

Also Read | UPSC IFS Result 2023: Union Public Service Commission Declares Indian Forest Service Final Exam Results at upsc.gov.in, Get Direct Link and Know Steps To Check Scores.

IPRS rates industrial parks across four pillars - internal infrastructure and utilities, external infrastructure and facilities, business support services, and environmental and safety management.

This rating system has received nominations from 31 participating states and union territories, along with 50 additional Special Economic Zones (SEZs) nominated by the Department of Commerce (DoC).

Also Read | 2002 Gujarat Riots: Gujarat High Court Rejects Bail Plea of Activist Teesta Setalvad, Asks Her To Surrender Immediately.

The workshop served as a platform for industry experts, government representatives, and stakeholders to share their valuable insights and thoughts.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)