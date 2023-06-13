New Delhi, Jun 13 (PTI) State-owned hydro power giant NHPC Ltd on Tuesday said Uttam Lal has taken over as its Director (Personnel).

"Uttam Lal has taken over as Director (Personnel) at NHPC Ltd," a company statement said.

Before his appointment at NHPC, Lal was serving as Chief General Manager (HR-CSR/R&R/LA) at NTPC Ltd.

A thorough professional in his field, Lal has over 35 years of vast and rich experience in the area of Personnel Management, Industrial Relations and Corporate Social Responsibility.

**** *Waaree Renewable bags EPC contract

Renewables solution provider Waaree Renewable Technologies on Tuesday announce bagging engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) contract for a 6.5 MWp (DC) / 5 MW (AC) solar power project from one of the leading steel and power conglomerates in Chhattisgarh.

The project is spread across a sprawling 23-acre plot, a statement said.

The power generated by the project will be evacuated at the 33 kV level and injected into the existing 33 kV switchyard.

As part of the engagement, Waaree Renewable Technologies will also assume responsibility for the operation and maintenance (O&M) of the solar power plant for 5 years from the date of commissioning, it stated.

**** * Edtech player Univo appoints Siddharth Banerjee as its CEO

Edtech company Univo Education on Tuesday announced the appointment of Siddharth Banerjee as its CEO and a member of the board.

Before joining Univo, Banerjee served as the Managing Director and SVP - Pearson India and Asia, the company said in a statement.

Banerjee also held key leadership positions in renowned global organisations, including Unilever, Vodafone and Facebook (now Meta).

"The ecosystem of online learning is continuously evolving through transformation and Univo is at the forefront of this revolution. I look forward to helping shape the future of online learning and making a meaningful impact on learners worldwide," Banerjee said.

