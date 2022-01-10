Mumbai, Jan 10 (PTI) Private sector lender Axis Bank on Monday said it has executed a maiden domestic trade transaction on Government of India-backed blockchain platform, Secured Logistics Document Exchange (SLDE).

The transaction, between Arcelor Mittal Nippon Steel India and Lalit Pipes & Pipes, involved the process of letter of credit advising as well as digital presentation of underlying trade documents including invoice and transport documents, according to an official statement.

* Subrata Roy discharged after neurological surgery

* Subrata Roy, the chairman of Sahara India, has been discharged after undergoing a neurological surgery at a city hospital recently, as per an official statement released on Monday.

Roy, who is out on bail, was detected with a brain disease and operated upon on January 6, as per the statement.

* L&T Finance announces tie-up with Royal Enfield

* Non-bank lender L&T Finance on Monday announced a tie-up with automaker Royal Enfield under which the latter's two-wheelers will be financed.

Buyers can get vehicles without hypothecating at a competitive rate of interest with an assurance of disbursal of the loan amount in an hour, as per an official statement. HRS hrs

