New Delhi, Apr 14 (PTI) IT major Tech Mahindra on Wednesday said it has partnered with Fortis Healthcare to initiate the first phase of its COVID-19 vaccination drive, and will cover the cost of vaccination for all its associates.

The vaccination drive will be held in Delhi-NCR, starting from April 15, 2021, according to a statement. "Tech Mahindra will cover the cost of vaccination for all its associates, and further plans to extend the benefit to its third-party employees as well."

Tech Mahindra Global Chief People Officer and Head (Marketing) Harshvendra Soin said the well-being of associates is a foremost priority for the company and this vaccination drive further reiterates its belief in 'Wellness before Business'.

"In addition to implementing all safety protocols, the vaccination drive in partnership with Fortis Healthcare will thereby enable us to keep our associates and their loved ones safe," Soin added.

* LTI appoints Anil Rander as CFO

* Larsen and Toubro Infotech Ltd on Wednesday said it has appointed Anil Rander as its chief financial officer.

"The board of directors in their meeting held today (Wednesday) approved appointment of Anil Rander as chief financial officer and key managerial personnel of the company under Section 203 of the Companies Act, 2013, with immediate effect," according to a regulatory filing.

Prior to joining LTI, Rander was the senior vice-president (finance and legal) at Tech Mahindra Ltd, and had led the finance and legal, facilities and business assurance of Tech Mahindra Business Services Ltd, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Tech Mahindra Ltd.

He has also worked with Hutchison Max Telecom Ltd, Alpic Finance Ltd, AF Ferguson & Co and Haribhakti & Co. HRS hrs

