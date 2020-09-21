New Delhi, Sep 21 (PTI) Chinese smartphone maker Xiaomi on Monday announced the launch of its 'Mi Store on Wheels' (MSoW), a retail format that will help the company further expand its reach in the country.

MSoW will operate out of a van and travel across towns covering a set journey and ensure presence in all the popular weekly haats and markets along the way, Xiaomi India said in a statement. The initiative will be first piloted in Chhattisgarh, covering locations like Basna, Sankara, Bhawarpur and Pithora, it added.

"With Mi Store on Wheels, our aim is to increase our availability in the far corners of our nation and bring the best in class Mi Store showroom experience in areas that have limited access. We are proud to pilot this novel initiative with hopes of bringing quality shopping experience to all consumers," Xiaomi India COO Muralikrishnan B said.

MSoW will have all the newly launched 9 series models from Redmi as well as products like smart TVs, Mi Box 4K, Mi TV Stick, CCTV cameras, earphones and earbuds, sunglasses, power banks, and chargers. Mi India currently has over 75 Mi Homes, more than 45 Mi Studios, 8,000-plus Mi Preferred Partners and more than 4,000 large format retail partners along with 3000 Mi Stores.

* Tech Mahindra, Kings XI Punjab partner to 'bring fans closer to the game' amid COVID-19

* IT services major Tech Mahindra on Monday said it has partnered Kings XI Punjab for launching a dedicated fan engagement app to virtually connect fans to the team during the Dream11 IPL 2020.

The mobile app will be available on iOS/Android platform for fans to download during the Dream11 IPL2020 season, a statement said. Tech Mahindra and Kings XI Punjab will also work on 5G-related use cases for introducing holographic virtual fans to the stadium, it added. As part of the collaboration, Tech Mahindra will also support Kings XI Punjab to reach wider markets and audiences from at-home spectators real-time, during live games played in fan free stadiums and venues during the Dream11 IPL 2020, the statement said.

"We are excited to partner with Tech Mahindra as our 'Digital Fan Engagement Partner'. The timing of launching this fan engagement app by Tech Mahindra is just perfect, as this will help Kings XI Punjab to be boundaryless and connect to even more fans than the previous IPL. Through this app, we are also helping our partner brands to be more digitally connected," Kings XI Punjab CEO Satish Menon said.

Jagdish Mitra, chief strategy officer and head (growth) at Tech Mahindra, said technology is going to play an important role in enabling digital disruptions and social innovation in the post-COVID world.

* Myntra, Mumbai Indians join hands

* Online fashion retailer Myntra on Monday said it has collaborated with Mumbai Indians (MI).

As part of this partnership, Myntra will have its logo placed across MI's team branding and communications, while MI's team merchandise and memorabilia, including autographed bats and jerseys, will be up for grabs on Myntra, a statement said. Myntra will also showcase MI's team and player imagery on its platform in an effort to leverage its salience in Mumbai – one of the most crucial markets for Myntra, it added.

Amar Nagaram, CEO of Myntra, said Myntra's association with the defending champions, Mumbai Indians, is bound to add to the fashion and form quotient of the season. "Mumbai, considered the hub and trendsetter for fashion and style, will propel Myntra to further deepen its relationship with the customers in the region and beyond whilst enabling impactful visibility for Myntra across the wide fan base of the game," he added.

Bharti AXA Life Insurance launches new unit-linked insurance plan

Mumbai: Bharti AXA Life Insurance on Monday launched a unit-linked individual insurance plan (ULIP), Bharti AXA Life Wealth Pro.

The plan offers triple benefits of regular savings, enhanced protection and market-linked returns. It has two variants – Growth and Legacy. In the growth variant, the customers have three policy term choices, 10, 15 or 20 years, and can pay premium once or for 5, 7, 10, 15 or 20 years.

The legacy variant also provides the policyholder with a life insurance cover of 10 times the annualised premium throughout the policy term up to 99 years of age and a legacy fund for his/her loved ones to build wealth. Under this, the customer has to pay premiums for only 5, 7, 10 or till 60 years of age.

