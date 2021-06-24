Mumbai, Jun 24 (PTI) Venture Catalysts, an incubator and accelerator, on Thursday announced an undisclosed investment in herbal products brand Green Cure.

The company will utilise the funds to scale up its operations and venture into new product categories, according to an official statement.

Rajesh Kamath to head Thyssenkrupp's plant engineering co

Thyssenkrupp on Thursday said Rajesh Kamath will head Industrial Solutions India, its plant engineering company.

Kamath will take over the reins of the Indian EPC business in India from the current Chief Executive and Managing Director P D Samudra, who superannates at the end of June 2021, an official statement said.

E-grocery start-up VegEase launching services in UP, Haryana

New Delhi: VegEase, a cart-at-home e-grocery startup, is launching its services in UP and Haryana, including Manesar, Ghaziabad, Faridabad and Noida.

VegEase has already begun delivery of fruits and vegetables in this region, and will shortly introduce exotic as well as organic produce, according to a statement.

The cart-at-home model has seen tremendous success in NCR as VegEase, with customer base doubling in just one month, in April 2021, and is growing at the rate of 100 per cent every month.

Godrej Appliances to incentivise vaccinated customers

Godrej & Boyce on Thursday said its step-down subsidiary Godrej Appliances has introduced an innovative campaign to encourage people to take jabs.

The company has introduced a one-of-its-kind special offer of a six-month extended warranty free on purchase of any Godrej Appliances product, for customers who have received at least one COVID-19 vaccine dosage, the flagship company of the Godrej Group, said in a statement.

The offer, which is valid till August 22, 2021, is available for consumers on all Godrej Appliances products, it added.

Tanishq to open retail stores in phased manner

Tanishq, the jewellery brand of Tata, on Thursday announced the re-opening of its retail network of 356 stores across 216 towns in a phased manner in compliance with all the regulations as mandated by various state governments.

Tanishq has launched new safety standards to ensure a safe and seamless customer shopping experience across all touchpoints.

Under its 'Gold Standard 2.0' safety umbrella, which represents the highest level of safety protocols across all stores, it has taken up deep cleaning measures and deployed advanced technology air purifiers. It also adheres to the practice of double masking for in-store employees and customers. HRS hrs

