Mumbai, Feb 15 (PTI) Premier research institution BARC on Tuesday said it has published 210 technological innovations for commercialisation, and about 400 licensees are commercialising such breakthroughs for rural and urban areas.

K N Vyas, chairman for Atomic Energy Commission, exhorted the industry to come forward and collaborate with the four incubation centres set up by the Department of Atomic Energy, according to an official statement.

* Kotak Mahindra Bank announces new mother benefit policy

* Kotak Mahindra Bank on Tuesday announced a new mother benefit policy that will offer financial support to new mothers for one year after return to work.

All its women employees will get an allowance every month for a period of 12 months after a mother's return post maternity leave, an official statement said, adding that the new joinees as well as those who have recently adopted a child will be eligible for the benefit.

StanChart launches 'interest only home loan' product

* Foreign lender Standard Chartered Bank on Tuesday launched an 'interest only home loan' product which will help a homebuyer save on repayments for the first three years of a loan tenure by making her pay only the interest.

The borrower will pay interest and principal on a loan after the end of the period of up to three years, according to an official statement, which said this will help people buy bigger or better homes.

* GCCA India announces election of JSW Cement MD Parth Jindal as next chairman

* Global Cement and Concrete Association (GCCA) India on Tuesday announced the election of JSW Cement managing director Parth Jindal as its next chairman.

Deepak Khetrapal, chief executive and managing director of Orient Cement, has been elected as the co-chair, according to a statement.

* Tata Power to offer senior citizen customers facility

* Tata Power on Tuesday said it will now offer its senior citizen customers a facility to pick up their monthly bill cheques from the doorsteps.

It introduced the initiative for the safety and convenience of its senior citizen customers and over 500 elderly consumers have availed the benefit of the cheque pick-up facility, according to an official statement. HRS hrs

