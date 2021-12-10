Mumbai, Dec 10 (PTI) German premier carmaker Audi on Friday said it has commenced the production of Q7 SUV at its Aurangabad facility in Maharashtra.

Äudi India has began local production of its legendary Audi Q7 at the Skoda Auto Volkswagen India Pvt Ltd (SAVWIPL) plant in Aurangabad, the company said in a statement.

Q7 is Audi India's fourth model being produced in the country. Apart from Q7, it also produces Audi a4, A6 and Q5 models in India.

*Majority of working urban population regret late planning for retirement

Majority of the urban working population of over 50 years of age regret their late start for retirement planning, according to a study.

The study--India Retirement Index Study (IRIS)-- was conducted by Max Life Insurance along with Karvy Insights.

The IRIS survey was conducted to map the retirement preparedness of urban India to lead a healthy, peaceful, and financially independent retirement life, gauged on three parameters-- health, financial and emotional index.

Nine out of 10 participants feel secured with the emotional support from family and friends during retirement years, according to IRIS findings.

However, 8 in 10 Indians in the 50 plus age group regret that they should have started investing earlier for retirement. Family/spouse plays a key role in encouraging retirement planning, the survey said.

Repos Energy launches mobile petrol pumps

Ratan Tata-backed fuel energy distribution startup, Repos Energy, on Friday announced the launch of Repos 2.0, BETA mobile petrol pumps.

The new revolutionary mobile petrol pump will enable corporates and individuals access to a smaller quantity of fuel delivery for commercial purposes, the Pune-based firm said.

This will help the existing petrol pump dealers to increase their own business with a minimum investment as they will now be able to extend their reach and cater to the high rising demands across all sectors at a faster pace, the platform said.

The intelligent geo-fencing and GPS trackers provide complete transparency in the delivery service on the quantity as well as quality provided through the IoT controllers in the vehicle. The 'break Interlock' feature prevents any leakage or spillage and will stop the entire procedure immediately if the need arises, ensuring the safety and security aspect of the delivery process, Repos Energy said.

Electric scooter maker Bounce partners NoBroker.com for battery swapping infra

Electric scooter maker Bounce on Friday said it has partnered with the first realty start-up Unicorn - NoBroker.com which will allow it access to over 1 lakh locations of the latter across India.

“We are excited to partner with NoBroker, on our mission to enable swapping infra for over a million scooters in India. This partnership will offer a seamless swapping experience for consumers and enable us to reach our goals faster,” said Vivekananda Hallekere, Co-founder-CEO, Bounce.

The swapping stations would work on the model of a fuel station, under which Bounce battery swapping stations will have charged and ready-to-go batteries that customers can easily swap, with their near-empty batteries, in a minute.

With such partnerships, Bounce aims to set up battery swapping stations within one kilometre of wherever its customers are and also build a robust swapping infrastructure to support over a million scooters over the next 24 months, the company said. PTI IAS KPM

