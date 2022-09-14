Mumbai, Sep 14 (PTI) Full-stack mobility start-up Automovill said it has tied up with on-demand services platform DriveU to offer car services to the latter's customers in key markets across the country.

DriveU has around 1.5 million active users on its app/platform, and Automovill has expanded its services to include dedicated and curated offers for DriveU customers in nine cities including Delhi, Mumbai, Pune, Bangalore, Hyderabad, Gurugram and Kolkata, Automovill said.

Automovill services include general services, AC services, Dent and painting, accidental claims/insurance claim support, accessories, among others with free pick-up and drop services powered and supported by DriveU on-demand drivers.

JNPA hands over 814 ha area to Mangrove Cell

* Jawaharlal Nehru Port Authority (JNPA) said it has handed over 814 hectare mangrove area to the Mangrove Cell under the forest department of the state government.

The transfer of the mangrove area to the state government for environmental conservation as per the GIS-based Mangrove Mapping conducted through Maharashtra Remote Sensing Application Centre, Jawaharlal Nehru Port Authority said in a statement.

JNPA is committed to sustainable development and implements various initiatives and measures to maintain ecological balance in the Port vicinity, the port operator said.

Raaho launches operations in Bhiwandi

* Intra-city truck services platform Raaho has launched operations in Bhiwandi (Maharashtra) in addition to its existing offices in Pune, and Gandhidham in Gujarat amid the growing demand in the wake of upcoming festive season and increased traffic at Jawaharlal Nehru Port.

Bhiwandi primarily handles shipments of consumer goods, tyres, packages, electronics, imported goods, and raw materials.

Some other shorter routes that have registered traction are Bhiwandi to Pune, Nagpur, Ahmedabad, Goa, and Indore. Trucks from Bhiwandi can go to the NCR, Kolkata, Guwahati, Hyderabad, Chennai, Koch and Bangalore, Raaho said.

