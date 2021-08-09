New Delhi, Aug 9 (PTI) Godrej Consumer Products Limited (GCPL) on Monday announced to rope in actor Siddharth Suryanarayan, as the brand ambassador for Cinthol Health Plus soap.

A new Cinthol Health Plus TVC campaign #HaiTaiyaarHum featuring Siddharth will also go live to highlight product features and increase the visibility of the brand.

Also Read | Mahindra Unveils All-New Brand Logo for Its SUV Portfolio; To Debut on Upcoming XUV700.

"Popularly known for being strong, daring, and honest, Siddharth is one of the celebrated actors in the country. This makes him the perfect choice for Cinthol Health Plus, which stands for fearless protection," the company said.

Also Read | Raer One is East LA's Rising Star.

****** Otis India to offer online order-booking for Gen2® prime elevators

*Otis India, manufacturer of elevators and escalators, on Monday announced a digital portal for its customers to book an order for a Gen2 prime elevator entirely online.

The company is the first major original equipment manufacturer in the vertical transportation industry to release this digital capability, said a statement from Otis.

“To release the industry's first portal where an elevator can be booked online is important to all of us at Otis,” said Sebi Joseph, President, Otis India.

******* EVTRIC Motors plans to launch scooter by year-end * EVTRIC Motors, the new entrant in the domestic electric vehicle space, which showcased its B2B Scooter, EVTRIC Connect at the EV Expo in New Delhi last week, plans to launch the scooter by the year- end, the company said on Monday.

A part of the Pune-based automation firm, PAPL, EVTRIC earlier this month rolled out its two e-scooter models—Axis and Ride – and also announced the opening of the bookings for these vehicles.

With clocking a speed of 25 kmph and a range of 110 km in one single charge with two Lithium-ion swappable battery options, the B2B segment scooter serves the purpose of local deliveries for the businesses, the company said.

********** Delhi's IGIA bags award for ‘Best Airport in India and Central Asia' for third consecutive year

*Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGIA) has been adjudged as the 'Best Airport in India and Central Asia' for the third consecutive year in 2021 Skytrax World Airport Awards, the private airport operator said in a statement.

The airport has also bagged the 'COVID-19 Airport Excellence Award' for providing safety protocols during the global pandemic, making it the only airport in India to be ascribed in this category, the release claimed.

The airport has also improved its overall ranking, moving from number 50 in 2020 to number 45 in the 2021 World's Top 50 Airport league, it added.

********* Equitas Small Finance Bank launches platform to boost fintech start-ups

*Equitas Small Finance Bank on Monday said it has launched Equitech, a fintech accelerator aimed at the start-up ecosystem.

The programme is designed to scale up and help fintech curate their products and define a go-to-market strategy, a release said.

It will help fintech to reach the next level and take its product to the market in a more targeted manner.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)