In East Los Angeles, Raer One is an up and coming voice in the community who has made waves with his latest album, the Eastside Baby LP, that was recently featured in The Source Magazine. A quintessential East LA album with undertones of heartache and nostalgia; Raer reflects on his life growing up fast in the city of angels. Raer’s first memory from childhood is suffering the tragic loss of his father. His latest album is not only highly acclaimed in the tabloids, but a sobering glimpse into the artist’s life story growing up in the latin community of East Los Angeles.

Earlier this year, Raer teamed up with fellow East LA native and filmmaker, Nick Rodriguez, who has directed several popular music videos for prominent west coast artists like Shoreline Mafia, StincTeam, and BravoTheBagchaser. Nick and Raer released their first video together, for the single “Demons” which exhibits his first encounter with loss and tragedy after the death of his father who passed away just weeks before his 3rd birthday. His father was killed at the intersection of 6th and St. Louis in Boyle Heights back in 2003; this left an everlasting impression on Raer and his family.

Music is an avenue where Raer openly speaks about his life and upbringing, but since his rise to fame he has had a lot of obstacles to overcome. Being the first in his family to dedicate himself entirely to his art and creative endeavors; Raer has also been finding his own way around the hip hop industry and the highs and lows that come with the pressure of fame. Raer incorporates these themes of resilience and growth in his music, with a very honest and transparent approach that connects with listeners.

Many young people in LA and other cities can empathize with Raer suffering from PTSD (his earliest memory being his grandmother asking him to pray that his father’s murderer is brought to justice). From a young age, the memories of his father’s death and many other senseless killings still haunt him. Coping with loss and other relatable feelings is a reoccurring theme in his music, the Eastside Baby LP finally brings Raer’s memories back to life. He hopes to ultimately inspire his family and future generations towards the direction of love and gratitude. Raer and Nick teamed up again over the summer to film another video from the Eastside Baby LP is “Crystal”, where he shares the story of his first love, and heartbreak. The video is set to premier late summer 2021.