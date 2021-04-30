*New Delhi, Apr 30 (PTI) Domestic traders body CAIT on Friday said Delhi trade associations have decided to observe a voluntary lockdown of commercial markets till May 10 due to rising COVID-19 cases in the national capital.

In spite of all the efforts put by both central and Delhi governments, the rate of corona cases are rising each day, it said in a statement.

"The Delhi Trade Associations have decided to observe a voluntary self lockdown of commercial markets in Delhi till May 10 . The COVID-19 situation in Delhi is quite in a horrible condition and under the present circumstances it is not possible for the traders to open the shops," the Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT) said.

**************************************** Maruti Suzuki upgrades RPAS on all variants of mini truck Super Carry

*Maruti Suzuki India on Friday said it has upgraded reverse park alert systems (RPAS) on all variants of its mini truck Super Carry with price starting from Rs 4.48 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi).

All the variants of Super Carry have been upgraded to a new version of the RPAS system, the company said in a regulatory filing.

The revised ex-showroom price applicable in Delhi shall vary from Rs 4.48 lakh to Rs 5.46 lakh, it added.

Earlier this month, the company had introduced RPAS-equipped cargo variants of its van EECO with price starting at Rs 4,27,500 (ex-showroom Delhi).

**************************************** Codex Committe recommends quality standards for four spices

*The commerce ministry on Friday said the Codex Committee on Spices and Culinary Herbs (CCSCH) has recommended quality standards for four spices - cloves, oregano, basil, and ginger.

The committee forwarded these four new standards to the Codex Alimentarius Commission (CAC) for adoption as full -fledged Codex standards.

CCSCH was formed to develop standards for spices and culinary herbs. It was formed in 2013 with support of more than a hundred countries with India as the host country and Spices Board as the Secretariat for organising sessions of the committee.

