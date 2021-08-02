New Delhi, Aug 2 (PTI) DXC Technology and Nasscom Foundation on Monday jointly launched the Employability Skills Program to train 7,500 under-served students in new-age technologies.

A social initiative of DXC Technology, the programme will train students from over 35 tier II and tier III technical and non-technical colleges from the states of Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Odisha, Madhya Pradesh, and Maharashtra on Artificial Intelligence, data science, Internet of Things, UI-UX design and cybersecurity, a statement said.

Nasscom Foundation and DXC Technology have identified TMI e2E Academy as the training partner and the Nasscom and Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology's 'Future Skills Prime' as the training platform for this programme, it added.

The program has already onboarded 2,500 candidates and plans to enrol approximately 5,000 more students by the end of August 2021.

The programme will also make the students industry ready for employment opportunities through soft skills training.

They will learn to face interviews, sharpen communications skills, and become acquainted with a typical office environment. Nasscom Foundation will also involve leaders and subject matter experts from across the industry to conduct role model sessions for the students.

'I am Love' skin care brand raises Rs 35 cr in funding from Xentel Investments

Homegrown nutraceutical skin care brand 'I am Love' on Monday said it has received a seed funding of Rs 35 crore from California-based angel investor Xentel Investments.

"We have always encouraged the idea of rebuilding from within instead of promoting a concealment...Xentel has raised its hand of support for our mission and we promise that we will show our gratitude through taking this initiative to the global stage," Shilpa Rathi, CEO of I Am Love, said.



Lomotif ropes in Tarun Katial, Ken Cheung as senior advisors

Lomotif, a video-sharing social networking platform, on Monday said it has roped in former Zee5 CEO Tarun Katial and Ken Cheung, former Founding Head (Asia Pacific) of Facebook and Instagram partnerships as senior advisors.

Together, they will be advising Lomotif's senior team on growth and expansion internationally with a focus on enhancing user centricity, growth, and adoption worldwide, a statement said.

Their rich experience and knowledge of growing and scaling platforms will be instrumental in ensuring that Lomotif continues to delight even more creators from across the world, it added.

"We are delighted to have two such industry leaders and thinkers onboard with us. Their depth of experience and domain expertise will play a pivotal role in setting a new benchmark for the industry and at the same time strengthen Lomotif's growth and expansion across territories.

"Their valuable perspective will help us in attaining our long term goals," Paul Yang, founder and Chief Executive Officer of Lomotif, said.

