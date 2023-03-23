Mumbai, Mar 23 (PTI) Fino Payments Bank on Thursday announced that it will be distributing Suryoday Small Finance Bank's fixed deposit (FD) product in the rural areas.

The product will give an interest of up to 7.35 per cent to the depositors, as per an official statement.

Also Read | Lok Sabha Passes Budget Envisaging Expenditure of Rs 45 Lakh Crore for FY 2023-24.

Also Read | Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma Launch New Non-profit Initiative SeVVA to Help People in Need.

*** HDFC Bank launches Regalia Gold Credit Card * HDFC Bank on Thursday launched a credit card offering targeted at the super premium segment.

'Regalia Gold Credit Card' users will enjoy a slew of travel and lifestyle benefits, the largest private sector lender said.

*** 3 Indian startups bag grant from DBS * Three Indian startups have bagged an unspecified grant from Singaporean lender DBS in a contest.

Neomotion Assistive Solutions, Saathi Eco Innovations, and Urdhvam Environmental Technologies are among the 23 awardees who will be getting a grant of SGD 3 million, as per a statement.

*** Yes Bank issues first e-BG * Private sector lender Yes Bank on Thursday said it has issued its first Electronic Bank Guarantee (e-BG).

The guarantee has been issued in partnership with National E-Governance Services, the city-headquartered lender said.

*** Axis Bank launches pocket-sized swipe machine * Axis Bank Thursday launched a pocket-sized swipe machine which works on the 'PIN on mobile' principle.

It converts a merchant's smartphone into a Point-of-Sale (POS) terminal, thereby simplifying digital payments, as per a statement from the lender.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)