Mumbai, Nov 9 (PTI) GMM Pfaudler on Tuesday said it has appointed Aseem Joshi as the chief executive officer for its India business.

The company supplies engineered equipment and systems for applications in the global chemical and pharmaceutical markets.

Joshi has more than 20 years of experience in technology, consulting, strategy, sales, and manufacturing. He had started his career with IBM in the US, setting up a cutting-edge semiconductor fabrication plant and working on bringing innovative new chips to market, GMM Pfaudler said in a statement.

*** *TigerGraph appoints Khushal Bhansali as India country manager

Graph analytics platform TigerGraph on Tuesday announced the appointment of Khushal Bhansali as the country manager for India.

Bhansali brings 23 years of enterprise IT experience leading and building sales and operations teams to empower customers across banking, financial services and insurance, government, manufacturing and telecom sectors in future-proofing their IT networks and infrastructures among others, TigerGraph said in a statement.

"I am confident in empowering customers to make the quantum leap in the markets they compete in and by deriving value from their highly distributed and vast datasets, drive customer insights, enhance business decision making and increase operational efficiency," Bhansali said.

*** *Junio partners RuPay for multipurpose card

Kid-focused fintech startup Junio has partnered with RuPay for its multi-purpose card for pre-teens and teenagers, through which they can make both offline and online payments.

The 'Junio RuPay Card' can function as a debit card for both online and offline purchases, the company said.

Nalin Bansal, Chief Relationship Management and Key Initiatives, NPCI, said this Smart RuPay card will help young children in streamlining their expenses under the aegis of their parents.

