Mumbai, Aug 12 (PTI) ICICI Lombard General Insurance has launched an insurance cover for drone operators, offering comprehensive coverage of any theft/loss/damage caused to the drone, including the payload (camera/ equipment) attached to it as well as third-party liabilities.

The policy offers coverage against six risk types along with nine add-on covers, the company said, adding the insurance cover provides mandatory third-party liability for all DGCA approved drone operations.

Also Read | TS LAWCET 2021: Admit Cards Released Online, Candidates Can Download Hall Tickets at lawcet.tsche.ac.in.

A customer can also get both hull and liability cover arising out of any commercial usage permitted by the Directorate General of Civil Aviation and civil aviation ministry.

Also Read | Mumbai: Universal Travel Pass Facility Launched for Travel in Suburban Trains; Commuters can Obtain E-Passes from August 15 at epassmsdma.mahait.org.

***** Bajaj Allianz Life simplifies claim process for Maha floods victims

*Bajaj Allianz Life has made special provisions for settling claims, both death, and disability, from recent flood-affected areas of Maharashtra.

To simplify the claims process, the company has listed bare minimum documents that nominees, legal heirs, or policyholders are required to submit for processing of their claims under which if no death certificate is not available, the company will accept the certified list having the name of the life assured issued by either government hospitals or police, along with an id proof, bank details and a photograph of the claimant are only required, the company said.

**** Schneider launches next-gen motor starters

*Schneider Electric has launched a new generation of motor starters for a slew of industries that enhances equipment reliability and robustness by up to 90 per cent.

Called the TeSys Giga, the new motor starters come with the latest smart digital innovations to deliver a simpler, more sustainable, safer, and more secure experience for panel builders, consulting engineers, system integrators, facility managers, and original equipment manufacturers, the company said in a statement on Thursday.

The new motor starters have 56 patents and are designed to serve the needs of the process machinery, water and wastewater, metals, minerals, and mining as well as various manufacturing and processing industries.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)