Mumbai, Nov 21 (PTI) Indian Hotels' Company (IHCL) on Tuesday announced the signing for a new 95-key Vivanta hotel in Kochi, Kerala, with Hotel Pearl Dunes.

"IHCL's brand Vivanta debuts in Kochi with this signing. This will be our seventh hotel in the city - a testament to the city's importance.

"We are delighted to further strengthen our association with Hotel Pearl Dunes Managing Director KM Abdul Latheef with a second hotel," IHCL Executive Vice President - Real Estate and Development - Suma Venkatesh said in a statement.

With the addition of this hotel, IHCL will have 18 hotels across Taj, SeleQtions, Vivanta and Ginger brands across Kerala, including 5 under development. PTI SM

*** *360 One Wealth appoints Satheesh Krishnamurthy as CEO of its high-net-worth biz

Wealth management firm 360 One Wealth on Tuesday announced the appointment of Satheesh Krishnamurthy as the CEO of its high net worth business, a digital-led wealth management proposition for the high net worth segment.

Prior to joining 360 One Wealth, Krishnamurthy played a pivotal role in launching the brand of Axis Bank, catering to affluent and private banking clients, the company said in a statement.

"Krishnamurthy's experience and knowledge of HNIs in India will enhance our firm's pursuit of delivering innovative services to this high-potential market segment.

"With Krishnamurthy at the helm, and the existing team and fresh talent, we have confidence in our capacity to expand our digital-led wealth management business, effectively meet the requirements of the High Net Worth segment and ensure profitability in our endeavours," 360 One founder MD and CEO Karan Bhagat said.

