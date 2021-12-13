Mumbai, Dec 13 (PTI) Hyderabad-headquartered Indian Immunologicals, a subsidiary of the National Dairy Development Board, on Monday donated a PSA Oxygen Generation plant, the cost of which is Rs 1 crore, to the Telangana Institute of Medical Sciences (TIMS), Gachibowli.

This Oxygen plant works on the principle of Pressure Swing Adsorption and, is capable of supplying Oxygen to 70 patients at a time enabling efficient distribution of Oxygen for needy patients, IIL said in a statement.

IIL had taken up this initiative as part of their Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) and executed it through Sambhav Foundation, an initiative of LabourNet, a Bengaluru-based Social Enterprise.

Big Boy Toys announces online auction for vintage car collections on Dec 19

*Pre-owned luxury car dealer, Big Boy Toys announced on Monday an exclusive online auction for one of its iconic vintage car collections on December 19.

The platform has curated a list of 19 exclusive cars ranging from Rolls Royces, Cadillacs, Buicks, Chevrolets, Land Rovers, and others that are available for auction in their inaugural event, a release said.

These cars come from renowned collections from all over the country and are being displayed at the company's flagship showroom in Gurgaon, it said.

The auction will be listing a 1960 vintage Volkswagen Beetle for which the bidding starts at Rs.1, it added.

