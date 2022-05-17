Mumbai, May 17 (PTI) JK Tyre said on Tuesday it has further expanded its OTR (Off-the-Road) segment with the launch of four new tyres at the construction equipment industry event Excon in Bengaluru.

"Our new premium OTR tyre collection is created with advanced technology and is particularly designed to deliver increased mileage and exceptional traction in the most demanding of situations," VK Misra, Technical Director at JK Tyre & Industries Ltd said in a statement.

The new tyres feature a longer tread life and wear and cut resistant tread compounds to provide extended service life, in addition to being tailored to offer superior stability, he said.

*** KOSÉ Corporation brand Spawake ropes in Mouni Roy as its new brand ambassador * Spawake, the strategic brand of KOSÉ Corporation which is one of the largest beauty and cosmetic companies in Japan, on Tuesday announced that it has appointed actor Mouni Roy as new brand ambassador for the Indian market, according to a statement on Tuesday.

Centered at Spawake's new tagline – 'Awaken your sea spa beauty', the revamped identity focuses on skin brightening solution through the launch of five new products.

It will launch a 360-degree campaign featuring the actor, it added.

*** PG Technoplast inaugurates AC manufacturing facility in Ahmednagar * PG Technoplast Pvt Ltd, a subsidiary of PG Electroplast Limited (PGEL), formally inaugurated its flagship AC manufacturing facility in Supa, Ahmednagar on Tuesday.

The factory began commercial production earlier in January, and is the first greenfield facility to come online under the PLI scheme for AC components, it said in a statement.

PG Technoplast Pvt Ltd had received government approval under the Production Linked Incentive (PLI) scheme for white goods under the air conditioner components category in November 2021. The company had committed a capex of Rs 321 crores over five years through this initiative.

