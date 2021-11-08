Mumbai, Nov 8 (PTI) JK Tyre on Monday said it has logged a whopping 96 per cent growth in sales besides clocking Rs 930 crore revenue in exports from India in the first half of the current fiscal.

The growth was driven by continued thrust on technologically advanced products, specially developed for targeted markets, the company said.

Increase in the demand and preference for JK Tyre brand truck and passenger radials grew across markets including demanding geographies like Europe and North America, it added.

JK Tyre said it has also become the largest supplier to mass merchandisers.

*** *Piaggio India to launch new versions of Aprilia scooter range

Piaggio India on Monday said it is all set to unveil the updated versions of Aprilia scooter range this month.

The company will be unveiling the all new Aprilia SR160, SR125 Race and Carbon in November, it said.

With a totally new look and enhanced technology, the new SR160 would further uphold its refreshed aerodynamic design inspired by that of the flagship Aprilia bikes, offering the best technology available on a sports scooter, the company said.

Piaggio India is the wholly-owned subsidiary of Italian automaker Piaggio Group.

*Liberty General Insurance, PhonePe tie-up to offer motor insurance

Liberty General Insurance on Monday said it has strengthened its partnership with PhonePe to offer motor insurance digitally. Through this partnership, the insurer provides easy accessibility to the motor insurance cover, especially to the digitally savvy generation, a release said. PTI IAS HV

